Marcus Myers named new warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

(KALB) - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has a new warden.

The Department of Corrections announced Friday that Marcus Myers will now head the prison. Myers’ career with the DOC began in 1991 as a corrections cadet at C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center. In April he was promoted to deputy warden at Dixon. He has also spent time working at Elayn Hunt.

Myers replaces former warden, Sandy McCain, who passed away this year from COVID-19.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been selected to lead Raymond Laborde Correctional Center,” said Myers. “I look forward to not only being a correctional center leader but a community leader as well. I will have an open-door policy for my staff, and look forward to not only leading but also learning about the institution.”

Myers’ promotion to Raymond Laborde Warden is effective Monday, August 24, 2020.

Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc called Myers a “proven leader.”

