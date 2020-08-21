Advertisement

Marcus Myers named new warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has a new warden.

The Department of Corrections announced Friday that Marcus Myers will now head the prison. Myers’ career with the DOC began in 1991 as a corrections cadet at C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center. In April he was promoted to deputy warden at Dixon. He has also spent time working at Elayn Hunt.

Myers replaces former warden, Sandy McCain, who passed away this year from COVID-19.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been selected to lead Raymond Laborde Correctional Center,” said Myers. “I look forward to not only being a correctional center leader but a community leader as well. I will have an open-door policy for my staff, and look forward to not only leading but also learning about the institution.”

Myers’ promotion to Raymond Laborde Warden is effective Monday, August 24, 2020.

Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc called Myers a “proven leader.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

UPDATE: Both suspects arrested in Allen Street shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Both suspects have been arrested.

VOD Recordings

Charity King

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meet Charity King. The local author talks about her first book, "Maddy's Peace".

VOD Recordings

Jeff Powell

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rapides Parish School Superintendent, Jeff Powell, discusses the start of the school year.

VOD Recordings

Stacy Blomquist

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stacy Blomquist talks about the wildflower and nature viewing opportunities in Kisatchie National Forest.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday's forecast to wrap up the week calls for low rain chances and very warm temperatures! The latest on the busy tropics here as well.

News

Grant Parish teacher wins state public interest fellowship award

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Jessica Borland is using her success to help other teachers. Borland won the Louisiana Department of Education’s Public Interest Fellowship Award.

News

Grant Parish teacher receives State Public Interest Fellowship Award

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
A South Grant Elementary Teacher is the recipient of a pretty big award. Now, she's using her 13 years of experience to help other teachers.

News

Catholic Diocese of Alexandria ordains new bishop

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Catholic Diocese of Alexandria welcomed their new bishop.