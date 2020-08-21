Advertisement

Northwood looks for first winning season since 2006

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators have one goal in mind for 2020 - rebuild their program.

“Our time is coming,” head coach Justin Webb said. “I have to remind myself that often, even if our time isn’t this year.”

Justin Webb enters his third year as head coach. The past three seasons he’s coached three consecutive losing seasons. In fact, the Gators were 0-10 overall in 2019.

“Offensively, we struggled to take care of the football, and defensively, we weren’t where we needed to be on the field,” Webb said. “You don’t need talent to do those things. We have to learn how to be good at the things that don’t need talent before anything.”

High School football is set to return October 8, which allows teams extra time to prepare for the season. The Northwood Gators are taking full advantage of this time, and focusing on different parts of the game every day.

“This time allows us as coaches to slow down and focus on what’s important,” Webb said. “Normally, we would be playing scrimmages this week, but now that we aren’t, we focus on what we can get better at each day.”

This year, the Gators will lean on quarterback and linebacker Trenton Ingraham and senior running back and free safety Denzel Baines to help change the football culture.

“Trent goes above and beyond, and he’s a great leader,” Webb said.

“I’m expecting to step up a lot because I know that even as a junior, we have players that really look up to me,” Ingraham said. “I think we should have a pretty good year because we have so much potential.”

“Last year, we disappointed fans in the area,” Baines said. “It’s time to show what we really can do, and I’m excited to lead the team in doing so.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northwood looks for first winning season since 2006

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Sports

Trojans focusing on small details; Barton puts on 15 lbs. during offseason

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The ASH Trojans looked like a championship bound team last year after finishing 9-1 while boasting one of the top defenses in Class 5A. They would lose to Mandeville in the second round. Some would focus on that moment, but not the Trojans.

Sports

ASH Trojans focusing on small details

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The ASH Trojans had all the cards stacked in their favor last year. Things cam tumbling down in the second round. Sights are now set on the little things.

College

Orgeron says quote attributed to him in ‘USA Today’ report on Guice rape allegations is not accurate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron issued a response to an anonymous quote attributed to him in a report about the rape allegations against former running back Derrius Guice.

Latest News

Pro Sports

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sean Fazende
Sean Fazende breaks down five takeaways from the New Orleans Saints' third day of practice.

College

LSUA’s athletic association announces fall National Championships re-scheduled dates

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), which is the athletic association that the LSUA Generals play in, announced the new dates for its postponed fall championships on Thursday.

Sports

Russo: ‘We’ll continue to work hard, and the results will come’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The last time Pickering made a playoff appearance was in 2016.

State

REPORT: NFL bans cheerleaders, mascots, reporters, and others from sideline for 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WAFB staff
There are going to be some emptier than normal sidelines for NFL games this season.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Many looks to tend to unfinished business

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Many Tigers have a slogan for 2020: unfinished business.