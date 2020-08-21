Northwood looks for first winning season since 2006

NORTHWOOD, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators have one goal in mind for 2020 - rebuild their program.

“Our time is coming,” head coach Justin Webb said. “I have to remind myself that often, even if our time isn’t this year.”

Justin Webb enters his third year as head coach. The past three seasons he’s coached three consecutive losing seasons. In fact, the Gators were 0-10 overall in 2019.

“Offensively, we struggled to take care of the football, and defensively, we weren’t where we needed to be on the field,” Webb said. “You don’t need talent to do those things. We have to learn how to be good at the things that don’t need talent before anything.”

High School football is set to return October 8, which allows teams extra time to prepare for the season. The Northwood Gators are taking full advantage of this time, and focusing on different parts of the game every day.

“This time allows us as coaches to slow down and focus on what’s important,” Webb said. “Normally, we would be playing scrimmages this week, but now that we aren’t, we focus on what we can get better at each day.”

This year, the Gators will lean on quarterback and linebacker Trenton Ingraham and senior running back and free safety Denzel Baines to help change the football culture.

“Trent goes above and beyond, and he’s a great leader,” Webb said.

“I’m expecting to step up a lot because I know that even as a junior, we have players that really look up to me,” Ingraham said. “I think we should have a pretty good year because we have so much potential.”

“Last year, we disappointed fans in the area,” Baines said. “It’s time to show what we really can do, and I’m excited to lead the team in doing so.”

