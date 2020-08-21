Trojans focusing on small details; Barton puts on 15 lbs. during offseason

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans looked like a championship bound team last year after finishing 9-1 while boasting one of the top defenses in Class 5A.

They would lose to Mandeville in the second round. Some would focus on that moment, but not the Trojans.

"I think it's the only way you get better," head coach Thomas Bachman said. "We're only given so much time. Those of us who manage our time better than the guy we're competing against gain an advantage."

It comes down to the little things for the team, which is something that Coach Bachman pushes his players to invest in daily. His mentality has bled into the leaders on his team.

"We're going to play it one game at a time and see how far we can go," quarterback Judd Barton said.

"I feel like, this year, we're going to practice and work harder," linebacker Jermaine McNeal said.

Offensively, things start and end with quarterback Judd Barton. Last year he threw for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This offseason he’s bulked up. He went from weighing 175 lbs. to 190 lbs. He also says he’s pushing to reach 200 lbs.

Not only that, he now has a new offensive coordinator. The Trojans added former Louisiana College offensive coordinator Ben McLaughlin to their staff.

“He understands football better than anyone I’ve ever been around,” Barton said. “He’s someone that I can work with one-on-one. He’s obviously made me better, and he’s going to continue to make me better.”

Defensively, Jadarius ‘Bud’ Clark and Jacobian Guillory have graduated, but linebacker Jermaine McNeal returns for his senior campaign. He splashed on the scene with 136 tackles in 2019.

He trained with Rich Body Fitness during the quarantine. As a result, he’s starting to see it pay off in his play.

"I really wasn't flexible and versatile," McNeal said. Now I get to come out here and move faster. I feel like I have more mobility. I think it helped a lot."

Role players like wide receiver T.J. Johnson and defensive back C.J. Kittling are immerging. Because of that, Bachman believes this team can be special.

“If this team continues to show up every single day, and make a decision to get better on that day, then we give ourselves a chance in the end,” Bachman said. “There’s no easy way to success, no secret formula. It’s about making the most of every single day.”

