Advertisement

Winnfield police investigate homicide

(AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - Police are currently investigating the apparent shooting death of a Winnfield man.

Authorities say on August 20 they initially responded to what they thought was a vehicular accident before realizing it was a homicide.

Antheus L Johnson
Antheus L Johnson(Winnfield Police Department)

A police report from the City of Winnfield states that Antheus L. Johnson, 28, was shot several times while he was in his vehicle on Lena Street. He managed to drive four more blocks before losing consciousness and control of the vehicle on East Lafayette Street. First responders and EMS personnel administered aid and transported Johnson to the Winn Parish Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by the ER doctor.

Investigators have been following up on several leads on the case but, as of this time, there have been no charges in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to contact Winnfield PD at (318) 628-3511.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and WPD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

LSUA makes changes to move-in day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
LSUA makes changes to move-in day to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Safety

Cleco encourages customers to prepare for tropical storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Cahill
Cleco is closely monitoring two tropical weather systems entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Safety

Alexandria prepares for potential tropical weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Workers with the City of Alexandria are actively preparing for the possibility of high winds and heavy rain next week from a potential Tropical Storm.

News

Dr. Holcombe provides Cenla COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe provides his weekly Friday update on Cenla's current COVID statues.

Latest News

News

Interview: Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian Candidate for President

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Meet Jo Jorgensen a Libertarian candidate running for president.

News

Interview: Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian Candidate for President

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Jo Jorgensen a Libertarian candidate running for president, to discuss the value of a third-party candidate in this year's election.

Education

Cenla teacher using rescued bearded dragon to help students adjust to this year’s changes, learn life lessons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A Cenla teacher is using a rescued bearded dragon to help students cope with this school year's challenges.

News

Citations will be given out again for expired inspection stickers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Traffic citations will be given out once again for drivers with expired driver’s licenses, tags, and inspection stickers.

News

Life lessons with Newman the Lizard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
This year has been full of ups and downs and lots of change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sometimes change can be a good thing…even in 2020.

News

Renew expired inspection stickers, tags, and license

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
If you have an expired inspection sticker on your vehicle, you can still get a ticket for it.