Winnfield police investigate homicide

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - Police are currently investigating the apparent shooting death of a Winnfield man.

Authorities say on August 20 they initially responded to what they thought was a vehicular accident before realizing it was a homicide.

Antheus L Johnson (Winnfield Police Department)

A police report from the City of Winnfield states that Antheus L. Johnson, 28, was shot several times while he was in his vehicle on Lena Street. He managed to drive four more blocks before losing consciousness and control of the vehicle on East Lafayette Street. First responders and EMS personnel administered aid and transported Johnson to the Winn Parish Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by the ER doctor.

Investigators have been following up on several leads on the case but, as of this time, there have been no charges in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to contact Winnfield PD at (318) 628-3511.

