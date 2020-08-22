Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows some working parents who can’t find child care to take paid leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is legislation that was passed by Congress this year to expand paid leave options for employees from April 1 through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary rule provides a safety net to working parents who cannot find child care for reasons related to the COVID-19.

The FFCRA offers employees up to 12 weeks of partial paid leave who work for eligible employers to tend to their children.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employees of private-sector employers with fewer than 500 employees, and certain public sector employers, are eligible for up to two weeks of fully or partially paid sick leave for COVID-19 related reasons.

Click here for the full guidance on FFCRA from the federal government. More info can also be found here.

