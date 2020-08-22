Advertisement

Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of storms

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards(STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING | Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday, Aug. 21 in advance of potential landfall from Tropical Depression 14, expected to become Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which could impact Louisiana next week.

“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”

“It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Edwards said. “It is critical that you include relevant supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer, in your emergency kits. COVID-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather.”

