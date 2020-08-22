LSUA makes changes to move-in day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The fall semester is right around the corner at LSUA, which means students are moving into their on-campus apartments.

Move-in day is usually a little chaotic with crowds of people at nearly every turn. But things are a little different this time around because of the pandemic. Colleges across the nation are making changes to comply with certain guidelines and to make sure everyone’s safety is taken into consideration.

LSUA has split its move-in day into a two-day event to reduce large gatherings. Move-in is also split up according to building number, and students are given a certain time slot for moving. When they arrive during their time slot, they’ll stop by a pickup tent and stay in their vehicles while someone with residential life provides them with a move-in packet that includes their keys, a map and other information.

“So, we also tried to do as much of the contract and forms proactively so before students even get to campus, they’ve filled out all of their paperwork,” said Vice Chancellor Abbey Bain.

Students and everyone else who’s helping with moves must also wear masks on campus. And this year, occupancy at on-campus apartments will be limited to one person per bedroom.

The fall semester starts Monday, August 24. LSUA has a Fall 2020 Semester Plan available on their website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.