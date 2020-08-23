Advertisement

Back to School Bash with the Rapides Parish Library

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning at Pineville Elementary, the Rapides Parish Library (Pineville area) held their fourth annual Back to School Bash.

The library passed out school supplies to families who are looking for some extra help. Library officials understand more families might need help this year because of the pandemic, and they are trying to be part of the solution.

“We hope that those families do take advantage of our drive-thru back to school supplies,” Suzanne Bosarge, branch manager for Lecompte Library, said. “We have a lot of online services as well, through our website www.rpl.org, as well as curbside service, so we’re not just giving out school supplies. We’re also making them aware that the library is open for curbside service. And we do want to hear from them and help them in any way that we can.”

The library officials passed out 150 school supply bags.

News

