Gov. Edwards to hold two news conferences on Tropical Storms
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding two news conferences on Sunday, Aug. 23 about the state’s plans regarding Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.
Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold the news conferences at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. KALB will live stream the news conferences on Facebook. You can also tune in to KALB on air to watch.
