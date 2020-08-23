Gov. Edwards to hold two news conferences on Tropical Storms

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding two news conferences on Sunday, Aug. 23 about the state’s plans regarding Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold the news conferences at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. KALB will live stream the news conferences on Facebook. You can also tune in to KALB on air to watch.

Tropical Storms Marco, Laura: Update from Governor Edwards Governor Edwards is holding the first of two news conferences scheduled for today. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2Yq54mv Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Sunday, 23 August 2020

