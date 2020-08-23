Advertisement

Rosepine hoping for a deep playoff run in 2020

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The sound of a hand clap from quarterback Ethan Frey sends Rosepine’s offense into motion.

“I feel pretty good,” Frey said. “We got some stuff up our sleeve. We are definitely, going to come out and impress some people this year.”

Frey started last year for Rosepine only as a sophomore, and with another year under his belt, he’s expecting a breakout season.

“Just making all the right reads and understanding all the new plays,” Frey explained after being asked about what he was specifically focusing on for the past few days. “I want to know I can make all the plays.”

Frey has the arm to make all of the plays. During his freshman year, Frey a dual-sport athlete committed to play baseball for LSU.

Another key player for Rosepine will lineup on the defensive side of the ball.

“I love to get after it,” Caden Stephenson, Rosepine’s outside linebacker said. “Get on the field, and hit someone.”

While there’s no hitting at the moment, due to safety protocols because of the virus. It is also important to note that Stephenson led the team in tackles last year.

Returning these two starters are going to be a big deal for Brad Ducote, Rosepine’s head football coach said.

“A lot of young kids on both sides of the ball and they’ve progressed well over the year,” Ducote said.

It is the maturity that he believes will take his team deeper into the playoffs this year.

“We’ve never been past the second round,” Ducote said. “We’re looking to go deep into the playoffs. That’s our goal, go as far as we can go.”

