Advertisement

APD seeking wanted person

Cartez Hall
Cartez Hall(APD)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

Cartez Hall is wanted for two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Freeman is described as being 5′3″ in height weighing 150 lbs.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

Cleco preparing for back-to-back storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is preparing for the storms.

Latest News

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
All eyes on Tropical Storm Marco as it approaches the Louisiana coastline on this Monday.

News

Child Injured in Shooting Incident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Alexandria Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in which an 11-year-old was struck by gunfire.

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Sunday's forecast calls for another outdoors day! Next week, looks unsettled with potential impacts from TS Marco and TS Laura. Stay tuned.

News

Dr. David Holcombe gives an update on the possibility of opening shelters

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Dr. David Holcombe gives an update on the possibility of opening shelters because of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. And, how they'll do this under Covid-19 guidelines.

News

Back to School Bash with the Rapides Parish Library

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
The Rapides Parish Library holds their 4th annual Back to School Bash, helping more than 150 students.

News

Tyler's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
The latest information regarding Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura on this Saturday evening here.