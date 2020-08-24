APD seeking wanted person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

Cartez Hall is wanted for two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Freeman is described as being 5′3″ in height weighing 150 lbs.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

