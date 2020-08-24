Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

Parc Natchitoches to compete for bids for tournaments against the Johnny Downs Sports Complex

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Parc Natchitoches to compete for bids for tournaments against the Johnny Downs Sports Complex

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

News

Natchitoches sports complex to compete against Johnny Downs

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Back in December, a tornado destroyed the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria. Since then, there have been many questions on if the sports complex will be rebuilt. It's a big money maker for the city and those involved have been left in limbo.

Latest News

National

Cautious optimism in fight against massive California blazes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.

News

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff releases storm safety tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat has asked everyone in Avoyelles Parish to immediately prepare for the storms heading toward us.

News

Leesville’s storm preparations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The City of Leesville is bracing for the storms.

News

Mayor Hall on Alexandria’s storm preparations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall to discuss how the city is preparing for the arrival of tropical weather.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

National

Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers are sending their Amazon Wish Lists to Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.