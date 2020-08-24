Brennan focusing on football but taking necessary COVID-19 precautions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Myles Brennan finds himself in a situation where he is a college student during a global pandemic but he is also the starting quarterback at LSU with all eyes on him ahead of his first year as a starter.

Brennan is not going to put himself in harm’s way or risk more exposure than necessary when it comes to COVID-19. The redshirt junior quarterback is ready to take advantage of his opportunity and while college is about some fun here and there, now isn’t the time for Brennan.

“I live by myself, which is nice in terms of going through all this right now but, yeah, when I get done with football, I’m going back to my apartment, I’m eating dinner, I’m watching film, I’m studying,” Brennan explained. “Other than that, I’m waking up and going right back to football. Fortunately, I do have online classes, so I won’t have to be on campus as much, which is nice. It has been nice not having to worry as much about being exposed to the outside community.”

Brennan added he thinks the obstacles he’s gone through, like sitting behind Danny Etling and then Joe Burrow, and now, trying to prepare with all of the COVID-19 protocols, have made him stronger.

He also noted he and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger get along well and it is very helpful that Ensminger played the position. He also said he thinks the extended time before the first game is helpful.

The first game features LSU hosting Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on September 26. The Bulldogs will be traveling to Baton Rouge under new head coach Mike Leach.

The last time the Tigers opened their SEC schedule against the Bulldogs was the 2017 season. The game was in Starkville and saw the hometown Bulldogs rout the visiting Tigers, 37-7.

Last season, LSU cruised to a 36-13 win in Starkville to improve to 7-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.