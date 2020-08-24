Advertisement

Child Injured in Shooting Incident

Press release comes from the Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in which an 11-year-old was struck by gunfire.
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – Alexandria Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in which an 11-year-old was struck by gunfire. The child is in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

The shooting, which investigators believe may have been in retaliation for a previous shooting incident, occurred at approximately 10:32 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Eastwood Blvd. The child was in a vehicle with two other persons when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle as it prepared to leave a residence, striking the child six times.

“I am deeply saddened by this needless shooting,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As a community, we have to understand that violence is not a solution to a problem, it just creates bigger problems. My prayers go out to the child and the family, and I pray for a quick and full recovery.”

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King agreed, stating, “We are doing everything we can to ensure those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.”

