Cleco preparing for back-to-back storms

Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana
Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana(KALB)
By Cleco
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco Power continues preparations as back-to-back storms continue to threaten much of the company’s service territory.

“While it’s unusual to face back-to-back storms, Cleco prepares year-round for severe weather events, and Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco are no different. Our storm teams are activated, and we have secured additional resources and equipment,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “What is different is how our restoration efforts might be affected by COVID-19 and the short window in between the storms.”

· As with any large restoration effort, the company’s focus is on responding to unsafe electrical situations and restoring emergency services followed by restoring the greatest number of customers.

· On top of flooding concerns leading to impassable roads, rain from the first storm could saturate and soften the ground leaving trees and poles more susceptible to falling.

· In addition to Cleco’s standard storm and safety protocols, Cleco crews and contractors must take additional safety precautions due to COVID-19, including traveling in separate vehicles, when possible, and adjusting crew staging locations. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing, and we ask our customers to make every effort to avoid work zones.

“The safety of our crews and customers is (a) priority in everything we do,” said Lass. “Once conditions are safe, line crews will patrol to assess (the) damage by land and air and begin restoration efforts.”

For additional information on how Cleco is preparing, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

