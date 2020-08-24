Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints continue to conduct their training camp workouts on Airline Drive, but are also turning some of their focus to possible hurricane threats in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is year 15 for Sean Payton with the Saints, so he has a ton of experience in dealing with storms.

“It seems to come up every couple of years during training camp. Mickey (Loomis) and I will visit. Look at some of the logisitics, and pay attention to it closely. It’s happen to us before. Ironically the last time I can think during training camp were we scheduled to open at home against Tampa. We did play a home game against Tampa. We had to leave a week prior to that regular season and train in Indianapolis for the better part of 7-8 days, and fly back that weekend to open the regular season. It’s certainly unique. Hopefully those things can dissipate, and have a minimal effect on everyone,” said Sean Payton.

