Gov. Edwards planning two storm-related press conferences Monday

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the public during two press conferences Monday as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura take aim at Louisiana.

The first press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. A second one is planned for 6 p.m.

You can watch both events here on this page, on our Facebook page, and on air.

Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday. On Saturday, Aug. 22 he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms, which President Donald Trump approved.

