Kayla Giles files for LLC in effort to open daiquiri bar

Current bond conditions include not visiting bars
Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles(RPSO/KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kayla Giles, the Alexandria woman charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband in a Walmart parking lot, wants to open a daiquiri bar.

Giles is currently awaiting trial for the death of Thomas Coutee, Jr. The trial, which was supposed to take place in May, has been continued until May 2021 due to COVID-19 delays.

On Aug. 11, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records, Giles filed for an LLC in an effort to open a daiquiri bar called Luna Daiquiris LLC on Highway 165 Glenmora. State records reflect that Giles’ title would be “manager, member.” A website for the proposed business notes, “We are applying to the Office of Alcohol & Tobacco Control of the State of Louisiana for a permit to sell beverages of high and low alcohol content at retail in the Parish of Rapides at the following address: 12490 HWY 165 S GLENMORA, LA 71433.”

A public records request filed by News Channel 5 with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reflects that a liquor license under Giles’ name or that of the business has not yet been secured as of last week.

Giles is currently out on bond. According to an order set by Judge Greg Beard, two conditions of her being out on bond include abiding by a curfew and not visiting bars or casinos. A gag order remains in place for all involved in the case.

News Channel 5 reached out to the Town of Glenmora for comment about the effort to open the daiquiri bar. We received a statement from the town’s attorney, Brian Cespiva.

Giles is set to appear next in court on Nov. 9 on a series of motions in the case.

