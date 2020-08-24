Advertisement

Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
By Associated Press and Barry Wilder
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests said Monday that isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false-positive results.”

In a statement, BioReference Laboratories said the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven clubs were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives.

“The NFL immediately took necessary actions to ensure the safety of the players and personnel,” said Dr. Jon R. Cohen, executive chairman of BioReference, which does all COVID-19 testing for the 32 NFL teams in five labs across the country. “Re-agents, analyzers, and staff were all ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved. All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed.”

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10, and the Chicago Bears nine. The entire episode puts the NFL and its testing procedures through BioReference in a precarious position with the opening game kicking off on Sept. 10.

There are five labs nationwide that service the 32 teams, with only the New Jersey facility having the false positives this weekend. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 — even a false positive upon a retest — is required to have two more negative tests before being cleared to return.

The New York Giants said Monday that two staff members whose test results initially came back as false positives were back at work. Both were given a point of care test Sunday morning, the results of which were known within the hour, and were administered the standard test they undergo on a daily basis, the results of which were known Sunday night. Both results were negative.

Two other Giants staffers were deemed through contact tracing to have been in close contact for more than 15 minutes with their peers who had the false positives. They also returned to work Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

REPORT: NCAA explores 4 potential college basketball start dates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The NCAA is in its initial stages of possibly deciding between four start dates for the 2020-2021 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources reportedly told CBS Sports.

Sports

Many’s Jess Curtis takes to Twitter about the delay of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Many head coach Jess Curtis speaks out about the delay of football

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

College

Tigers ranked in Top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 college football season was released, with the defending national champion LSU Tigers sitting in the Top 10.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Report: Saints release linebacker Nigel Bradham

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The New Orleans Saints released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday morning. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The NFL announced Sunday that it investigating a spike in positive COVID-19 test results

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Saints continue to conduct their training camp workouts on Airline Drive, but are also turning some of their focus to possible hurricane threats in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sports

Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Brennan focusing on football but taking necessary COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 9 hours ago
Myles Brennan finds himself in a situation where he is a college student during a global pandemic but he is also the starting quarterback at LSU with all eyes on him ahead of his first year as a starter.