Leesville Police urging residents to stay vigilant amid vehicle burglary investigations

LEESVILLE, La. (Leesville Police Department) - The Leesville Police Department is currently investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that have occurred within the City of Leesville.

In most cases, the crimes appear to be occurring overnight and nearly all of the vehicles targeted have been those where the doors were left unlocked. Vehicle burglaries and thefts are often crimes of opportunity which occur at all hours, day and night, and generally have one thing in common: personal belongings are left in vehicles.

In an effort to help reduce the number of thefts from vehicles in local neighborhoods and community, The Leesville Police Department is urging citizens to lock their vehicle doors and to not keep any items of value in their vehicles unattended. Remain alert in your neighborhood and report anything unusual or suspicious to the police, such as people walking around and looking into cars or trying door handles of vehicles in neighborhoods or parking lots.

Don’t be a Victim. Follow these Vehicle Burglary Prevention Tips:

· Always roll up vehicle windows and lock all doors, even at your home.

· Hide your personal belongings including cell phone cords and other electronic accessories. If you leave property visible in your vehicle, your vehicle is automatically a target.

· Store items in your trunk before you arrive on-site; avoid storing items in your trunk after you park.

· Park in a well-lit area.

· Don’t leave vehicle running unoccupied.

· Do not leave spare keys in your car, even if you keep your door locked.

· At night, always park your vehicle in a well-lit and visible place

