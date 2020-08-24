Many’s Jess Curtis takes to Twitter about the delay of football
MANY, La. (KALB) - Friday, August 21st, Many head football coach Jess Curtis took to Twitter to air out his frustrations of the high school football season being pushed back.
The following day, Curtis went back to social media.
Louisiana has been in Phase Two since June 4th, which has caused the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) to delay its’ season.
On August 7th, the LHSAA released sent a memo to Louisiana schools with a list of guidelines for fall sports on how to conduct games.
In the memo, it was made clear scrimmages, jamborees, and 7-on-7 events wouldn’t take place and that the season would begin on October 8th.
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of the season amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
