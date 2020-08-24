Many’s Jess Curtis takes to Twitter about the delay of football

MANY, La. (KALB) - Friday, August 21st, Many head football coach Jess Curtis took to Twitter to air out his frustrations of the high school football season being pushed back.

Its Friday night and everybody in the south is playing🏈.We have🏈being played 15 miles to the west of us in Texas.Its time @LouisianaGov to phase up so our young men across the state can make those special memories.The same ones you talked about in your campaign ads.#LetUsPlay — Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) August 22, 2020

The following day, Curtis went back to social media.

Should be watching our scrimmage with Jena and game planning for our Jamboree with Leesville today! Phase Up! @LouisianaGov #LetUsPlay #FigureItOut — Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) August 22, 2020

Louisiana has been in Phase Two since June 4th, which has caused the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) to delay its’ season.

On August 7th, the LHSAA released sent a memo to Louisiana schools with a list of guidelines for fall sports on how to conduct games.

In the memo, it was made clear scrimmages, jamborees, and 7-on-7 events wouldn’t take place and that the season would begin on October 8th.

Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of the season amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

