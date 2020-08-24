NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The NFL announced Sunday that it investigating a spike in positive COVID-19 test results that have all been traced back to the same laboratory in New Jersey. However, other labs the league uses reported no positive tests.

The NFL issued a statement early Sunday morning stating, “Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey. We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

According to ESPN, the NFL is investigating 77 test results from a total of 11 teams. During training camp, the league has avoided team outbreaks. As of Sunday, the NFL has conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests, and of the nearly 3,000 players who have spent time in training camp, three were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

