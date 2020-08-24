Advertisement

Parc Natchitoches to compete for bids for tournaments against the Johnny Downs Sports Complex

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last December, an EF3 tornado struck Alexandria destroying the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

However, since the tornado, there have been questions of if Johnny Downs will be rebuilt in time for the Dixie League World Series that Alexandria is scheduled to host next July.

If the facility is not rebuilt in time, Alexandria could lose out on future bids for tournaments and lose them to facilities in other municipalities.

One of the competitors to Johnny Downs is Parc Natchitoches in Natchitoches.

The Director of Recreation in Natchitoches, Kevin Warner, said, “Not to take anything away from Alexandria, but if the opportunity came about, I would love to try to bring a world series or a national tournament here and would be happy to host it.”

Parc Natchitoches is a $14 million facility that was completed in February of this year. The complex consists of five softball and baseball fields for all age groups, four soccer fields, a walking track, batting cages, and a dog park. On the softball and baseball field, they have turf infields, LED lighting, and up-to-date scoreboards.

“It’s for the community to use, not just for tournaments, but as a multi-use facility,” said Warner.

Since opening up six months ago, the facility has already begun hosting tournaments.

Warner said, “Since May 15, we’ve had pretty much 35 to 40 plus teams here every weekend. It’s had a huge impact on restaurants and hotels.”

Parc Natchitoches is booked with tournaments and events for every eligible weekend all the way until July of next year. The direct impact of the tournaments is not only felt by the complex but by businesses throughout the city, especially the hotel industry.

Jay Sharplin, who operates hotels in both Natchitoches and Alexandria, said, “Let’s just say you have a tournament with 30 teams which would be 10 rooms per team; that’s 300 rooms. That’s going to spread across the city. If that’s on average $100 a night, that’s $30,000 of room revenue.”

Hotel managers rely on tournaments being played every weekend because that’s where they bring in the most money.

“For our hotels, they provide hotel room nights especially on weekends when it’s slower and nothing else is happening in the market. You have a baseball tournament and kids coming in. It brings a lot of money in,” said Sharplin.

On August 15, the City of Natchitoches elected a new mayor. Ronnie Williams Jr. defeated incumbent Mayor Lee Posey.

Mayor-elect Williams Jr. anticipates Parc Natchitoches to provide economic value for the city.

“It’s going to be a great economic success for us to even get to the point where we can host world series. We can make some national coverage. Obviously we want to make sure we have those teams to come in to spend money. I think it’s going to be awesome and crucial for us,” said Williams Jr.

Natchitoches’ Director of Recreation says that the process to build the complex wasn’t easy. He said that there were a few naysayers who thought they should have used the money for something besides a park. Now he hopes they see the value it has for the community.

Warner said, “The city council, mayor, and everyone involved moved forward with it, and we hope and pray that the naysayers will come on board with us and understanding what it is doing for the city.”

Warner says that although the facility may not be as large as some around the country, it is just as nice and every team that has played at Parc Natchitoches has had a positive reaction to the complex.

