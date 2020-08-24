Advertisement

REPORT: NCAA explores 4 potential college basketball start dates

FILE - The NCAA is reportedly exploring four potential college basketball start dates. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - The NCAA is reportedly exploring four potential college basketball start dates. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(KY3)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA is in its initial stages of possibly deciding between four start dates for the 2020-2021 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources reportedly told CBS Sports.

The report stated sources said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told conference commissioners late last week that four timelines are up for discussion. 

  • Option 1: First practices allowed on Sept. 29 and the first day of the season on Nov. 10 (No change to start of the season)
  • Option 2: First practices allowed on Oct. 9 and the first day of the season on Nov. 20 
  • Option 3: First practices allowed on Oct. 14 and the first day of the season on Nov. 25
  • Option 4: First practices allowed on Oct. 24 and the first day of the season on Dec. 4

The report added additional dates could be discussed later but these are the preliminary plans the NCAA is seeking feedback on.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Barry Wilder
In a statement, BioReference Laboratories said the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven clubs were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives.

Sports

Many’s Jess Curtis takes to Twitter about the delay of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Many head coach Jess Curtis speaks out about the delay of football

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

College

Tigers ranked in Top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 college football season was released, with the defending national champion LSU Tigers sitting in the Top 10.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Report: Saints release linebacker Nigel Bradham

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The New Orleans Saints released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday morning. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The NFL announced Sunday that it investigating a spike in positive COVID-19 test results

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Saints continue to conduct their training camp workouts on Airline Drive, but are also turning some of their focus to possible hurricane threats in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sports

Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Brennan focusing on football but taking necessary COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 9 hours ago
Myles Brennan finds himself in a situation where he is a college student during a global pandemic but he is also the starting quarterback at LSU with all eyes on him ahead of his first year as a starter.