REPORT: NCAA explores 4 potential college basketball start dates

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA is in its initial stages of possibly deciding between four start dates for the 2020-2021 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources reportedly told CBS Sports.

The report stated sources said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told conference commissioners late last week that four timelines are up for discussion.

Option 1: First practices allowed on Sept. 29 and the first day of the season on Nov. 10 (No change to start of the season)

Option 2: First practices allowed on Oct. 9 and the first day of the season on Nov. 20

Option 3: First practices allowed on Oct. 14 and the first day of the season on Nov. 25

Option 4: First practices allowed on Oct. 24 and the first day of the season on Dec. 4

The report added additional dates could be discussed later but these are the preliminary plans the NCAA is seeking feedback on.

