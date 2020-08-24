Advertisement

Report: Saints release linebacker Nigel Bradham

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday morning. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints signed Bradham in early August to a 1-year deal. The veteran linebacker was primed to get some significant playing time with the Black and Gold before camp started.

Bradham joined the Saints because of their winning culture. He talked about the signing last week before he was released.

“Oh, it’s been great man. Obviously, it’s a great organization. An organization that knows how to win and knows how to compete and puts themselves in position to be in great situations late in the year. So anytime you get an opportunity to join a situation like that you’re extremely blessed. Which I’m fortunate to be and obviously happy to be here and enjoy a new city. Obviously, (I have) a lot of new teammates, getting to know them and just trying to fit in and do my thing,” said Bradham.

