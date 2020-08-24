Sandbag locations in Cenla
(KALB) -Sandbags will be available beginning on Monday in Alexandria, Pineville and Vernon Parish. Residents in Alexandria and Pineville must show proof of residency.
Alexandria: (starting at 8 a.m.)
-City Compound (elderly/infirm only)
-Johnny Downs Sports Complex
-Bringhurst Park
-Cheatham Park
-Frank O. Hunter Park
-911 Center
Pineville: (starting at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.)
-Pineville Public Works Maintenance Barn
Vernon Parish: (starting at 7 a.m.)
-Public Works Department located at 602 Alexandria Hwy.
*sandbags are limited to 25 sandbags per household*
Boyce: (Bring your shovels and fill your own bags)
-Cotile VFD (station #1) on Parker Rd.
