Sandbag locations in Cenla

Sandbags will be available starting Monday in Central Louisiana.
Sandbags will be available starting Monday in Central Louisiana.(AP)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KALB) -Sandbags will be available beginning on Monday in Alexandria, Pineville and Vernon Parish. Residents in Alexandria and Pineville must show proof of residency.

Alexandria: (starting at 8 a.m.)

-City Compound (elderly/infirm only)

-Johnny Downs Sports Complex

-Bringhurst Park

-Cheatham Park

-Frank O. Hunter Park

-911 Center

Pineville: (starting at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

-Pineville Public Works Maintenance Barn

Vernon Parish: (starting at 7 a.m.)

-Public Works Department located at 602 Alexandria Hwy.

*sandbags are limited to 25 sandbags per household*

Boyce: (Bring your shovels and fill your own bags)

-Cotile VFD (station #1) on Parker Rd.

