Storm not expected to delay $300 jobless checks in Louisiana

(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the tropical weather threatening Louisiana won’t prevent $300 federal aid checks from going out to about 400,000 people left unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards says jobless workers will get the weekly payments retroactive to Aug. 1. He didn’t provide a specific day that people will start receiving the payments. But the governor says the labor department is working on changes to its computer systems to process them.

The $300 supplement comes through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump. The money is in addition to state benefits that max out at $247 weekly.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

