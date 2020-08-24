Tigers ranked in Top 10 of AP Top 25 poll
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 college football season was released, with the defending national champion LSU Tigers sitting in the Top 10.
Since the preseason AP poll was voted on before the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their decision to postpone fall sports, those conferences are represented in this ranking.
Here’s the full Top 25 as voted on by the Associated Press’ panel of sportswriters and broadcasters:
1. Clemson Tigers (38 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (21)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (2)
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Oklahoma Sooners
6. LSU Tigers (1)
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Florida Gators
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Wisconsin Badgers
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Texas Longhorns
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
16. Michigan Wolverines
17. USC Trojans
18. North Carolina Tar Heels
19. Minnesota Golden Gophers
20. Cincinnati Bearcats
21. UCF Knights
22. Utah Utes
23. Iowa State Cyclones
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Tennessee Volunteers
When Big Ten and Pac-12 teams are dropped from the next rankings, which will be released after games begin, the entire Top 25 will look completely different.
Among the initial rankings, seven SEC schools are ranked in the Top 25 and four are ranked in the Top 10.
LSU is set to begin its’ season on September 26th against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
