Advertisement

Vernon Parish schools to begin Monday, August 31

Vernon Parish Schools
Vernon Parish Schools(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VBSB) - The Vernon Parish School Board is reminding students and their families that classes will begin Monday, August 31, with staggered entry.

Here’s what the schedule looks like:

Grades 5-8 will join grades Pk-4 on Tuesday, September 1. The hybrid model for high school will also begin Tuesday, September 1 with students that have last names beginning with A-L returning on that day. On Wednesday, September 2 students with last name M-Z (grades 9-12) will begin.

Reminder:

Grades 9-12 in the hybrid model will alternate days with the face-to face and virtual learning. Students with the last name beginning with A-L will attend face to face on Tuesday and Thursday. Students with the last name beginning with M-Z will attend face to face on Wednesday and Friday.

Grades PK-8 will attend school face-to-face every day, unless the student is enrolled in the Virtual Option.

All Vernon Parish Virtual Program students will begin classes on Monday, August 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and VPSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

VOD Recordings

Smart Medicine - Donate blood and plasma

Updated: 1 hours ago
Smart Medicine - Donate blood and plasma

VOD Recordings

Cherie Streetman

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cherie Streetman previews a benefit event at the Pineville Food Truck Park.

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Preparing for Marco and Laura. The executive director of the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, Sonya Wiley-Gremillion offers an update.

News

Cleco preparing for back-to-back storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is preparing for the storms.

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another update on the busy tropics on this Monday afternoon!

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
All eyes on Tropical Storm Marco as it approaches the Louisiana coastline on this Monday.