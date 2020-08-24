Vernon Parish schools to begin Monday, August 31

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VBSB) - The Vernon Parish School Board is reminding students and their families that classes will begin Monday, August 31, with staggered entry.

Here’s what the schedule looks like:

Grades 5-8 will join grades Pk-4 on Tuesday, September 1. The hybrid model for high school will also begin Tuesday, September 1 with students that have last names beginning with A-L returning on that day. On Wednesday, September 2 students with last name M-Z (grades 9-12) will begin.

Reminder:

Grades 9-12 in the hybrid model will alternate days with the face-to face and virtual learning. Students with the last name beginning with A-L will attend face to face on Tuesday and Thursday. Students with the last name beginning with M-Z will attend face to face on Wednesday and Friday.

Grades PK-8 will attend school face-to-face every day, unless the student is enrolled in the Virtual Option.

All Vernon Parish Virtual Program students will begin classes on Monday, August 31.

