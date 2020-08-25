Alexandria Zoo preparing its animals for hurricane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Zoo is making its final preparations for its animals for Hurricane Laura.

They have placed sandbags across the zoo to try to prevent any flooding.

There are spare water tanks that the zoo has filled up for the animals in case that the zoo would not have access to water.

The zoo also has generators in place for the aquariums for life support if the power goes out.

The zoo is also anticipating winds picking up so they will place the animals that are vulnerable to the weather in lockdown to keep them protected.

“That’s why we lock them in their heavy-duty buildings because if a tree were to fall down and knock down the fence, we don’t want any of those walking up the tree and being loose. In that case, if something like that were to happen, the next step we’d have to do once it’s safe is to get the fence back up as quickly as possible. This is so the animals can come back out and not be stuck in the dens for a long period of time.”

The zoo also says that they have enough food for the animals to last around two weeks in case the supplies can’t get to them in time.

