APD investigating 6th Street shooting

Shooting
Shooting(Associated Press)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight in the 3600 block of 6th Street in which two people were injured.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Two victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds before officers arrived on scene.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

