Buckeye’s Edgeworth commits to Auburn University at Montgomery

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Leading the Buckeye Panthers to the Class 4A State Championships in 2019 gave senior outfielder Shelby Edgeworth the look she needed for a college scholarship. Now, she’s committed to play college softball at Auburn University at Montgomery.

“You always dream of becoming a collegiate athlete as a nine and ten-year-old,” Edgeworth said. “Now that I’m actually going to be doing it is crazy.”

In March of 2020, the coronavirus hit the athletic world, putting a stop to all competitions and recruitment. However, Edgeworth found a way to get what she always dreamed of.

“I was constantly emailing, calling coaches and researching,” Edgeworth said. “These coaches have never seen me play, so I really had to sell myself.”

In the Class 4A State run, Edgeworth batted .438 and drove seven runs. For that year, she batted .330 with 20 RBI’s.

“I remember telling my parents that if college softball was anything like that playoff run, I was going to do it,” Edgeworth said. “I know I can really add to the AUM program because I have speed, good base-running skills and I can track down balls in the outfield really well.”

“She’s the first one in and last one out, and overall just a class act,” Buckeye head coach Justin Kees said. “She’s going to go compete and make it hard for them not to have her name in the lineup.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.