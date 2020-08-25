Advertisement

Calcasieu officials issue mandatory evacuation ahead of Laura

Mandatory evacuation for Calcasieu Parish
Mandatory evacuation for Calcasieu Parish(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for the parish ahead of Hurricane Laura.

“We’re now recommending a mandatory evacuation for all of Calcasieu Parish,” Dick Gremillion head of Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness said Tuesday at a briefing. “We’re asking you to either evacuate the area or move to a safer structure. That order would go into place immediately at 11 a.m. today.”

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Current tracks show it making landfall in Southwest Louisiana or near Southwest Louisiana.

Mayor Nic Hunter said city buses on Tuesday will take citizens to Burton Coliseum where they will be loaded onto a state-administered bus and taken to a place of safety.

“There will be an intake process, we’re going to make sure we know where our citizens are going,” Hunter said. “Not safe for a shelter to be open in Calcasieu parish. Not advisable to have a shelter in Calcasieu.”

Sheriff Mancuso said jails will be evacuated but law enforcement will have “zero tolerance,” meaning they are not gonna be tolerant of anybody doing any illegal activity.

“We have plenty of room [in jail],” Mancuso said.

As people prepare to evacuate and make plans ahead of Laura, Mancuso said officials are prepared.

“Unlike pandemic where we’re learning [how to deal], we know how to do this [deal with hurricanes],” Mancuso said. “We know how to protect your property.”

Mayor Hunter added Lake Charles has protocols in place.

“Essential personnel will be hunkering down and exit as soon as it’s safe to clear roadways and work with a third party for disaster cleanup. The time of cleanup depends on the storm.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

United Way looking for volunteers

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
United Way looking for volunteers

VOD Recordings

Brandy Humphries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandy Humphries previews an event at Longleaf Hospital that reminds everyone about the significance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

News

Laine Berry Miller

Updated: 1 hour ago
The magic of musical theatre. Laine Berry Miller previews the LBM virtual production called "The Topsy-Turvy Revue".

VOD Recordings

Adam Jonson

Updated: 1 hour ago
Director of Athletics, Adam Jonson, with an update on LSUA athletics with the Fall Sports schedule cancelled.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest on Hurricane Laura on this Tuesday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Susan Broussard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief of Staff, Susan Broussard, talks about how the city of Alexandria is preparing for Hurricane Laura.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Gov. Edwards to address state’s response to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Laura

News

Why are there so many tropical cyclones in late August?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A look back at some of the most impactful tropical cyclones to form or make landfall in the U.S. during the last week of August.