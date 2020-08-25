Advertisement

Cenla preps for Hurricane Laura as storm continues strengthening

"Everybody just stay safe."
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana spent Tuesday bracing for Laura’s impacts.

“The right side would be on us here so that would be the worst side of it,” said one Cenla man who stopped by the Johnny Downs Sports Complex to fill up sandbags.

A Hurricane Warning went into effect Tuesday morning for some parishes in Cenla, and we found many people are fueling up ahead of the storm.

“I’m filling up gas just in case I have to get out, and I got all of my groceries and water and supply and batteries,” said another woman.

What was left of Marco passed through with little fanfare, as Hurricane Laura continued strengthening in the Gulf.

“We just have to bear down and accept it and do all the precautions we can. So, I’m just trying to get back home before it gets really bad,” said another woman headed back home to Texas after visiting family in Alexandria.

Others spent the morning filling sandbags ahead of any possible flooding, as Central Louisiana put the finishing touches on a busy day of preparations.

“It’s been quite a while but I’m not going to take a chance,” one man added.

“Looks like it’s going to be pretty much like Rita and Gustav was,” another woman said while picking up sandbags.

“Just stay indoors if you can and don’t get out on the roads you know, and everybody just stay safe,” added another Cenla resident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pineville mayor discusses Laura preparations

Updated: moments ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about how the city is preparing for incoming weather.

News

Vernon Parish sheriff breaks down storm prep

Updated: moments ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about preparations in the parish concerning Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco line crews preparing for severe weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Before severe weather strikes, Cleco wants to make sure everyone in Central Louisiana is prepared for power outages over the next several days.

News

Cleco preparing for storms

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Cleco is preparing now for the threat of power outages over the next few days.

Latest News

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

Cenla prepping for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Cenla residents are putting the finishing touches on their emergency kits for Hurricane Laura.

News

Alexandria Zoo preparing its animals for hurricane

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Zoo preparing its animals for Hurricane Laura.

News

Grant Parish sheriff discusses hurricane prep

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about preparations for Hurricane Laura in the parish.

News

Rapides Parish sheriff talks hurricane preparations

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood to discuss preparations for Hurricane Laura.

Education

LSUA closing August 26-28 due to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Jonson
The Louisiana State University at Alexandria will close at noon Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in preparation for Hurricane Laura.