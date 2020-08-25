Cenla preps for Hurricane Laura as storm continues strengthening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana spent Tuesday bracing for Laura’s impacts.

“The right side would be on us here so that would be the worst side of it,” said one Cenla man who stopped by the Johnny Downs Sports Complex to fill up sandbags.

A Hurricane Warning went into effect Tuesday morning for some parishes in Cenla, and we found many people are fueling up ahead of the storm.

“I’m filling up gas just in case I have to get out, and I got all of my groceries and water and supply and batteries,” said another woman.

What was left of Marco passed through with little fanfare, as Hurricane Laura continued strengthening in the Gulf.

“We just have to bear down and accept it and do all the precautions we can. So, I’m just trying to get back home before it gets really bad,” said another woman headed back home to Texas after visiting family in Alexandria.

Others spent the morning filling sandbags ahead of any possible flooding, as Central Louisiana put the finishing touches on a busy day of preparations.

“It’s been quite a while but I’m not going to take a chance,” one man added.

“Looks like it’s going to be pretty much like Rita and Gustav was,” another woman said while picking up sandbags.

“Just stay indoors if you can and don’t get out on the roads you know, and everybody just stay safe,” added another Cenla resident.

