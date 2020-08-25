Cleco line crews preparing for severe weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Laura is knocking at our doorstep.

Before severe weather strikes, Cleco wants to make sure everyone in Central Louisiana is prepared for the threat of power outages over the next several days. The power company has activated all storm teams and secured 1,300 additional line mechanics and vegetation specialists to assist with severe weather conditions.

However, because of COVID-19, restoration efforts may look a little different. In addition to standard storm and safety protocols, Cleco crews will travel in separate vehicles when possible, continue to social distance and adjust staging locations. They’re also asking customers to avoid work zones at all times.

When it comes to restoration, Cleco tells us the safety of crews and customers will be their top priority.

“Our customers should prepare for the possibility of longer and multiple power outages given the fact that this is going to be a strong storm blowing through our area. So again, just make sure that you have all of the items that you need, flashlights, cell phones charged, prescriptions, secure your patio furniture, operate your portable generators in well-ventilated areas and never plug a generator into a wall outlet.”

Cleco is also encouraging customers to secure patio furniture at this time.

Assume any downed power lines are live and report them immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537. You can also call the 1-800 number for power outages as well.

