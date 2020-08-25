Advertisement

Coastal restoration work ongoing since Katrina will help protect state from future storms

CPRA has been working to make Louisiana's coastline more storm ready since 2005.
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the state is working to get pumps and sandbags distributed to areas that need it most ahead of Marco and Laura, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is banking on the last 15 years of prep work to protect the state from storms.

Since Hurricane Katrina ripped through the state in 2005, CPRA has been working to rebuild the state’s coastline, adding about 60 miles of barrier islands and marshland to the coast. While Louisiana is still losing about a football field worth of land to the Gulf every 90 minutes, the agency says Louisiana is far safer than it was back then.

“The fact that 60 miles of barrier islands have been constructed across the perimeter of our state, over 50,000 acres of land have created since 2005 from either dredging sediment offshore or sediment from the Mississippi River and creating that natural buffer that helps knock down that storm surge,” said Chip Kline, director of CPRA.

Kline says the state is still losing a significant amount of coastline on a daily basis, but over the next four years, he expects more will be restored than lost. That means more protection for areas in southeast Louisiana from the Gulf surging in with storms.

“I think today we are more ready and better protected as a coast than we ever have been,” he said.

While southeast Louisiana is enjoying these new, greater protections, southwest Louisiana is not. Currently, Kline says that part of the state does not have the large swaths of coastal protection.

“A lot of these large scale hurricane protection systems are in south Louisiana, so when you’re talking about a Category 2 hurricane such as Laura heading right for southwest Louisiana, that’s a little bit of a different ball game because there are not large scale hurricane prevention systems in southwest Louisiana,” he said.

That means CPRA and the state are doubling down on sandbags, pumps, and other flood fighting measures to keep the water out as Laura comes in.

“I think we’re going to be spending a lot of time and efforts on southwest Louisiana over the coming days,” he said.

