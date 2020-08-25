Ed Orgeron says LSU “researching if there’s a cornerback” available

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr.‘s decision to opt-out of the 2020 season has left LSU in search of a solution, potentially in the form of a graduate transfer.

“I think we’re a little short,” head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Tuesday morning. “We have one scholarship left. We are currently researching if there’s a cornerback or maybe a nickel corner out there that’s available, we may take him. We could use him right now because we’re a little short, we’re icing up a couple of guys because of hamstrings, nothing major but we feel good.”

Vincent, Jr. was second on the team in 2019 with 4 interceptions, including 1 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma. He mostly played as a nickel cornerback with Derek Stingley and Kristian Fulton manning the outside. Fulton has since moved on to the NFL and while Stingley is already considered to be one of the best corners in the game as a sophomore, the rest of the coverage responsibilities are more unproven.

“We feel good that when it comes game time, we’re going to have some corners that will be ready to play,” Orgeron explained. “Cordale Flott is the game that has shown up the most in camp.”

Flott played in 9 games as a true freshman, logging 15 tackles and 3 passes defended. “We’re really pleased with Cordale Flott. I think Cordale has solidified himself as a starter, either in the nickel package or the base package where he could play corner. Jay Ward is coming along, he’s doing well. Obviously we’ve got Stingley and Elias Ricks who was the best cornerback in the country - he’s coming. He had a shoulder injury in the spring, he hadn’t practiced. You can see him getting better every practice. Dwight McGlothern is an excellent, tall corner. He is tough, he is like glue on the receiver, breaks on the ball well. "

