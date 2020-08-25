Eddie Bonine joins Geaux Preps podcast to talk LHSAA plan

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) executive director Eddie Bonine joined the Geaux Preps podcast on August 12th to discuss the LHSAA’s plan regarding high school sports during the pandemic.

One of the topics that Bonine addressed was the debate on why college teams are playing in September and high school teams aren’t playing until October.

