Advertisement

Former LSU safety Grant Delpit tears Achilles in Browns’ practice

Former LSU safety Grant Delpit may have torn his Achilles during practice on Monday, August 24, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Former LSU safety Grant Delpit may have torn his Achilles during practice on Monday, August 24, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (KALB) - Former LSU safety Grant Delpit tore his Achilles during practice on Monday, August 24th, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Delpit was reportedly lying on his stomach in pain, pounding the ground before trainers were able to move him and he had to be carted off the field.

The rookie was selected No. 44 overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019, he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football.

Delpit played in 40 games for the Tigers, starting 37 of them. He finished his collegiate career with 199 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parc Natchitoches to compete for bids for tournaments against the Johnny Downs Sports Complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Parc Natchitoches to compete for bids for tournaments against the Johnny Downs Sports Complex

Pro Sports

Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Barry Wilder
In a statement, BioReference Laboratories said the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven clubs were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives.

College

REPORT: NCAA explores 4 potential college basketball start dates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The NCAA is in its initial stages of possibly deciding between four start dates for the 2020-2021 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources reportedly told CBS Sports.

Sports

Many’s Jess Curtis takes to Twitter about the delay of football

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Many head coach Jess Curtis speaks out about the delay of football

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Many head coach Jess Curtis about the delay of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

College

Tigers ranked in Top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 college football season was released, with the defending national champion LSU Tigers sitting in the Top 10.

Pro Sports

Report: Saints release linebacker Nigel Bradham

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The New Orleans Saints released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday morning. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The NFL announced Sunday that it investigating a spike in positive COVID-19 test results

Sports

NFL Investigating False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Saints continue to conduct their training camp workouts on Airline Drive, but are also turning some of their focus to possible hurricane threats in the Gulf of Mexico.