Former LSU safety Grant Delpit tears Achilles in Browns’ practice

CLEVELAND (KALB) - Former LSU safety Grant Delpit tore his Achilles during practice on Monday, August 24th, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns fear that second-round draft pick, safety Grant Delpit, tore his Achilles during today’s practice, per source. Delpit was slated to start at free safety. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2020

Delpit was reportedly lying on his stomach in pain, pounding the ground before trainers were able to move him and he had to be carted off the field.

The rookie was selected No. 44 overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019, he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football.

Delpit played in 40 games for the Tigers, starting 37 of them. He finished his collegiate career with 199 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

