Gov. Edwards to address state’s response to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday night

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Office of the Governor)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss Louisiana’s preparations for Hurricane Laura.

KALB will stream this event live on this page and on Facebook.

Stay up to date on the latest information with the First Alert Storm Team and on our severe weather resource page.

