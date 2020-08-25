Gov. Edwards to address state’s response to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday night

(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss Louisiana’s preparations for Hurricane Laura.

