Leesville prepping for twin storms

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The city of Leesville is bracing for the storms. City officials say they are focused on keeping flooding to a minimum.

Residents might see city workers out checking drains and gutters, making sure the water has somewhere to go when it hits land.

"Our goal is going to be to get out there and get those drains and gutters clean in between the storms," Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, said. "Because all these leaves and everything washed out of people's yard and washed into those drains, and that stops them up... that and could cause some flooding in areas that typically wouldn't flood."

Mayor Allen also wanted to drive home the message to stay at home and do not go out sightseeing.

