Live: Republican National Convention Day 1

(NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

Featured speakers include Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.