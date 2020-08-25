Louisiana College closed Wednesday-Friday for weather, will continue classes remotely

The following was provided to us by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College continues its preparations for Hurricane Laura. Please note the following regarding course instruction and campus operations.

No in-person courses will be held on campus from Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28.

All course instruction will continue remotely through Friday, Aug. 28.

For residential students, on-campus operations including housing and dining services will continue without interruption. Louisiana College will follow its Shelter in Place protocols during the course of the storm.

Residential students must notify their Residential Assistant (RA) of their decision to stay or leave campus by 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 25.

All Louisiana College offices will be closed Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28.

The College will continue to monitor Hurricane Laura. Updates will be posted on lacollege.edu and official social media accounts.

Information will also be communicated through LC email accounts and the Wildcat Alert system.

Wildcat Alerts are sent via email and text message. If you have not signed up to receive emergency alerts, please do so through the MyLC portal.

