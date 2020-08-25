Natchitoches encourages preparation for Hurricane Laura

The following was provided to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify its citizens of the impending threat of severe weather due to Hurricane Laura, as most of the state is now under a Hurricane Watch. City and parish law enforcement and emergency personnel are gearing up for this event in our area as it is threatening to have a significant impact on our community.

Due to the potential for major flooding, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that sandbags are available at the Natchitoches City Public Works Office located at 110 Mill Street in Natchitoches. Sandbags can be picked up between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m throughout the week.

Residents are encouraged to turn on the Wireless Emergency Alert via the settings option on your cell phone as these text alerts save lives by sending you updates as the storm system moves through your area. Those living in mobile homes should make plans to stay with a friend or relative until the threat of severe weather is over. As a precaution, citizens should stock up on necessary items such as water, batteries, and fuel.

Public safety is the City’s top priority, so residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall and heavy winds unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to be on the road. Citizens are encouraged to use caution while traveling and to be aware of the following safety tips:

Avoid driving into standing or running water

Reduce speed when visibility is low

Always allow for extra driving time

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling

In the event of an emergency, please dial 911. To report power outages in the City of Natchitoches, please contact 318-357-3880. In the event of a widespread outage, utility workers will work to ensure power is restored as soon as possible. Please note, do not touch or move downed power lines of any kind for your safety.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.