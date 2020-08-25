Pair of Tigers named to AP Preseason All-America first team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU football players have landed on the AP Preseason All-America team.

Junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. are both of first-team selections.

Chase is a 6-foot-0, 208-pounder, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after a monster season in 2019. He led the nation in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) on 84 receptions. He is LSU’s most decorated receiver in school history. Chase is the SEC record-holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season. He also became the school’s first receiver to become a Unanimous All-American and eleventh in school history.

Stingley is a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, who was a consensus All-American in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He also tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in LSU’s 37-10 win over Georgia.

A total of 23 players named All-American are on teams that aren’t playing football in the fall.

Alabama had the most first-team selections with three, including senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, a native of Jennings, La., also made the first team.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon

OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State

OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

Defense

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State

DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU

CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia

S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force

OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC

C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State

WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

Defense

DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest

DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami

DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC

DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers

