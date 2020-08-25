Advertisement

Saints sign cornerback Kemon Hall

(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)(WTOK)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints have signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

Hall comes to New Orleans after spending the offseason and part of training camp with the Minnesota Vikings. He was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of North Texas.

He spent Week One of the regular season on their practice squad. In the 2019 preseason, Hall posted eight tackles (six solo) for the Chargers.

At North Texas, the Calhoun City, Mississippi native recorded 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defense in two seasons (2017-18) after transferring from Itawamba (Miss.) Community College.

He notched two interceptions and 45 total tackles and starting his college career at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College in 2015.

Hall was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2018 after finishing with 48 total tackles and five interceptions, tied for tenth-most in the country.

His younger brother, Treshon Cooper, is a defensive back at Northwestern State (La.).

Hall will wear number 25.

