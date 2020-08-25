Sandbags still available in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Residents in Vernon Parish have one more day to pick up sandbags.

The police jury says Tuesday at 7 a.m. residents can sandbags at the Public Works Department (602 Alexandria Hwy, Leesville, LA).

"They will continue those operations until the storm gets here," Kenneth Moore, the Director of the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said. "We don't expect much from Marco from what the current weather brief indicates. However, Laura, at its current juncture seems to be right on target for Vernon Parish. They are predicting that Vernon Parish will be an impact zone. With that in mind, all the parish entities are working together to prep-up."

Moore also urges people to grab essential supplies that will last them for the next 72 hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.