United Way looking for volunteers

United Way of Central Louisiana
United Way of Central Louisiana(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - United Way is looking for volunteers as they prepare for Hurricane Laura’s impact.

For those interested, they are asked to call in and say what parish they live in and what their availability would be to volunteer.

United Way is partnering up with other programs in Cenla that respond to disasters. This means anyone that volunteers may be working with United Way, the food banks, or any of the religious partners that are responding.

United Way wants to know the skills of those who are interested in volunteers so they can place them in the right program to help with the recovery process.

Kevin Gebhart, the Director of the Strong Neighborhood Project for United Way, said, “Go onto our website at www.uwcl.org and click the volunteer tab and send us your information. Let us know what skills you have or any project specifically you might want to work on.”

They want volunteers to tell them if they can cook, have construction skills, or have tools like a chainsaw.

Another way to contact United Way is to contact Suzy Smart at (318) 319-7419 or send an email at suzy@uwcl.org.

