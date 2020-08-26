Advertisement

Animal shelters encourage pet owners to prep for storm

FILE PHOTO: Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Florence. Hedgepeth was moved to higher ground.
FILE PHOTO: Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Florence. Hedgepeth was moved to higher ground.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Animal shelters are reminding pet owners to take extra precautions for their pets to be prepared for when Hurricane Laura strikes.

Around the Baton Rouge area, animal shelters are already making adjustments for displaced pets by moving certain pets to foster homes or expanding to bigger shelters to stay ahead of Laura. However, shelters are reminding pet owners of some extra steps they can take to protect their animals.

“Make sure you have kennels or carriers to place your animals in, get copies of your vaccination records, make sure you have current pictures of your animals, make sure they have identification on them,” said Regan Daniels, president of Cara’s House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter.

Identification is the most important factor to remember if a pet is separated from his or her owner.

If pet owners are planning to evacuate, animal shelters are encouraging owners to take their pets with them. This way, the animal feels more at ease and owners will not have to worry about their safety.

“If you evacuate, please take your pet. They are going to be safer with you no matter where you go and also bring an evacuation kit for them, so that includes their medical records, their medication, their food, leash, collar, etc.,” said Emily Jackson, development director for Companion Animal Alliance (CAA).

CAA will take in some animals for boarding purposes in case of an emergency, but they’re encouraging pet owners to stay with their animals.

Animal shelters are also encouraging pet owners to bring their pets inside. If the pet does need to go outside, make sure the area is secure. Then, of course, stock up on pet food, water, and medication just in case you’re unable to leave your home for an extended period of time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

State

Gov. Edwards addresses citizens on Wednesday as state prepares for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
Hurricane Laura updates from Gov. Edwards

News

8/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NSU will close at noon Wednesday, remain closed through Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Northwestern State University will close at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, in advance of Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

President Trump amends emergency declarations for La., Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
President Donald Trump has now amended the emergency declarations for both Texas and Louisiana ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

News

Evacuees arrive in Northeast Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Perry Robinson
Hotels are filling up around the twin cities as the storm makes landfall.

State

Southwest Louisiana man creates hay bale barrier to protect home from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brady Renard
One Southwest Louisiana man plans to combat Hurricane Laura with a 3-bale tall barrier.

State

How to safely take in hurricane evacuees during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
While coronavirus concerns are still out there, your family’s evacuation plans may be more challenging.

News

Preparing for hurricanes during a pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
In a time of need, we reach out to those we trust for help and shelter but virus concerns remain, making it more challenging for families to help during hurricane season.

State

Marco, Laura impact oil & gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico; industry already hurt by pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sabrina Wilson
The Gulf of Mexico is where a lot of expensive oil and natural gas equipment sits along with personnel, so major tropical systems command and deserve attention.