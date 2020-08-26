Animal shelters encourage pet owners to prep for storm

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Animal shelters are reminding pet owners to take extra precautions for their pets to be prepared for when Hurricane Laura strikes.

Around the Baton Rouge area, animal shelters are already making adjustments for displaced pets by moving certain pets to foster homes or expanding to bigger shelters to stay ahead of Laura. However, shelters are reminding pet owners of some extra steps they can take to protect their animals.

“Make sure you have kennels or carriers to place your animals in, get copies of your vaccination records, make sure you have current pictures of your animals, make sure they have identification on them,” said Regan Daniels, president of Cara’s House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter.

Identification is the most important factor to remember if a pet is separated from his or her owner.

If pet owners are planning to evacuate, animal shelters are encouraging owners to take their pets with them. This way, the animal feels more at ease and owners will not have to worry about their safety.

“If you evacuate, please take your pet. They are going to be safer with you no matter where you go and also bring an evacuation kit for them, so that includes their medical records, their medication, their food, leash, collar, etc.,” said Emily Jackson, development director for Companion Animal Alliance (CAA).

CAA will take in some animals for boarding purposes in case of an emergency, but they’re encouraging pet owners to stay with their animals.

Animal shelters are also encouraging pet owners to bring their pets inside . If the pet does need to go outside, make sure the area is secure. Then, of course, stock up on pet food, water, and medication just in case you’re unable to leave your home for an extended period of time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.