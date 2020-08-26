AT&T offers unlimited talk, text and data for those impacted by Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - AT&T says they are ready to help customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

They are offering unlimited talk, text and data for customers in impacted areas through September 1. For details, click here.

Additionally, anyone who wants to help recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Laura can text “LAURAMARCO” to 90999 to make a $10 donation to help people affected by Hurricane Laura. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

